Kim Jong Un's Powerful Sister Berates US For 'Gangster-Like' Hypocrisy After North Korea's Failed Spy Satellite Launch

Kim Jong Un's powerful sister on Thursday slammed the U.S. for "gangster-like" hypocrisy for criticizing North Korea's failed military spy satellite launch.

What Happened: Kim Yo Jong, the Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said Pyongyang's pursuit of space-based reconnaissance capabilities is a legitimate exercise of the country’s sovereign right.

Kim also reiterated North Korea’s rejection of U.N. Security Council resolutions that prohibited any launch involving ballistic missile technology and said a successful launch would be made soon.

Washington "is letting loose a hackneyed gibberish prompted by its brigandish and abnormal thinking," Kim said, after briefly mentioning U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge's comments.

"If the DPRK's satellite launch should be particularly censured, the U.S. and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced. This is nothing but sophism of self-contradiction," she said.

"The far-fetched logic that only the DPRK should not be allowed to do so according to the (U.N. Security Council's) ‘resolution' which bans the use of ballistic rocket technology irrespective of its purpose, though other countries are doing so, is clearly a gangster-like and wrong one of seriously violating the DPRK's right to use space and illegally oppressing it," she said noting how the U.S. closely monitors the Pyongyang through its own reconnaissance satellites and other aerial assets.

Why It Matters: In an apparent embarrassment for Kim, the rocket carrying North Korea’s most anticipated spy satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula's western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.

The Biden administration strongly condemned North Korea’s use of ballistic missile technology for launching the satellite that the U.S. and the United Nations have sanctioned.

