Trump Scratched 'Made In South Korea' Sticker Off Elton John CD Before Giving It To Kim Jong Un

While speaking on a recent podcast, former President Donald Trump interestingly shared that an Elton John CD he gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once was actually made in South Korea.

During an interview on the "Full Send Podcast," Trump said he gave Kim an Elton John tape but not before taking off a sticker that said it was made in South Korea.

"I asked him, 'Did you ever hear of the song 'Rocket Man?'' when I was with him. He said, 'No, no, no,'" Trump recounted.

"Did you ever hear about Elton John? 'No, no, no.' I handed him the song 'Rocket Man,' a pretty good song by Elton John," the former president said.

"I gave him a tape, and I didn't show that it was made in South Korea, frankly. That the record — it said, 'South Korea.' I said, 'Take that off.' We had it chiseled off," he added.

Trump said that then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo handed the CD to Kim during a meeting in 2018. The former president added that the CD paved the way for his meeting with Kim and subsequently made him the first sitting U.S. president to cross into North Korea — and, as Trump put it, save the U.S. from a nuclear war.

"I think we would have had nuclear war had Obama been able to stay or had crooked Hillary Clinton become president. You would have had a nuclear war with North Korea. Absolutely," Trump said.

The U.S. and North Korea had a "rough" relationship leading up to the meeting, Trump also said, recalling his tweet that fired back at Kim for allegedly threatening to use nuclear weapons against the U.S.

Photos: Shutterstock