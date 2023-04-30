North Korea on Sunday slammed the U.S.-South Korea's nuclear deterrence agreement for escalating tension to the “brink of a nuclear war.”

What Happened: Kim Jong Un's mouthpiece, citing an international security analyst, said the agreement stipulated Washington and Seoul's "puppet hooligans" willingness to take “the most hostile and aggressive action” against Pyongyang.

The placement of U.S. strategic assets has created an unstable situation in the Korean peninsula and was designed to establish “aggressive and exclusive military blocs,” KCNA reported.

“It is just aimed to dodge the responsibility for the worst-ever nuclear-related crimes it has committed by systematically destroying and violating the nuclear non-proliferation system, and in particular, pushing the situation of the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war,” it said.

“It is the hegemonic sinister aim pursued by the U.S. to turn the whole of South Korea into its biggest nuclear war outpost in the Far East and effectively use it for attaining its strategy for dominating the world.”

Why It Matters: In a meeting held last week in Washington, the two allies — the U.S. and South Korea — reached a series of strategic agreements on “extended deterrence” against North Korea's unprecedented missile tests. President Joe Biden-led administration's new nuclear deterrence effort calls for periodically docking U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades.

Kim’s powerful sister has also opposed the decision and vowed additional military demonstrations in response to the pact. Pyongyang has long opposed the joint exercises on the pretext that they serve as rehearsals for an invasion.

