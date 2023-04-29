Kim Jong Un's Powerful Sister Dubs Biden 'Too Miscalculating' And 'Irresponsibly Brave'

Kim Jong Un's powerful sister slammed U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol‘s nuclear deterrence agreement.

What Happened: Kim Yo Jong said North Korea would hold additional military demonstrations in response to U.S.-South Korea's plan to deploy nuclear weapons in Seoul to deter Pyongyang, state-owned media KCNA reported.

Kim dubbed Biden’s comments — where the U.S. leader said the North Korean regime would cease to exist if the country’s leadership was to launch a nuclear attack on Washington or its allies — as a "nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage."

See Also: US Should Tell Kim Jong Un That Washington Will Use Nuclear Weapons Without ‘Hesitation:' Trump-Era National Security Chief

She added that Biden was "too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave."

"It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking responsibility for security and the future of the US, an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out the two-year remainder of his office term."

See Also: Trump Scratched ‘Made In South Korea' Sticker Off Elton John CD Before Giving It To Kim Jong Un

Why It Matters: In a meeting held on Wednesday in Washington, the two allies — United States and South Korea — reached a series of strategic agreements on "extended deterrence" against North Korea’s unprecedented missile tests.

The Biden administration’s new nuclear deterrence effort calls for periodically docking U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades.

A Chinese expert also warned that Washington and Seoul's decision could trigger another nuclear crisis in the Korean Peninsula, and they should take full responsibility for the consequences.

Read Next: Putin Ally Says Kim Jong Un Gets Cutting Edge Weapons If South Korea Arms Ukraine