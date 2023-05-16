North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite facility on Tuesday as Pyongyang gears up to launch its first military spy satellite.

What Happened: Kim also approved a "future action plan" by the non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee, state-owned media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The successful launch of the military reconnaissance satellite was an "urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment of the country," said Kim, according to the report.

"After acquainting himself in detail with the work of the committee, [Kim] inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No 1, which is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test", KCNA said.

Why It Matters: The announcement came after Pyongyang, earlier this year, said that it completed building its first military spy satellite and final preparations to launch the satellite were underway.

As part of a strategy to enhance and modernize the country’s military capabilities, the North Korean leader highlighted a military reconnaissance satellite as a crucial defense project in a plan outlined in 2021.

