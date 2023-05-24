Team Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis For Picking Elon Musk Over People To Launch 2024 Campaign: 'This Way He Doesn't Have To Interact'

Former President Donald Trump's Team mocked Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor gears up to launch his presidential campaign during a live Twitter appearance with Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: DeSantis will announce his bid for the 2024 Presidential Election on Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with the tech billionaire.

Taking a swipe at the Florida leader, a Trump adviser told Politico, “Announcing on Twitter is perfect for Ron DeSantis."

"This way he doesn't have to interact with people and the media can't ask him any questions."

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again, the PAC backing the former president, said, "This is one of the most out-of-touch campaign launches in modern history. The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter, is DeSantis' after party at the uber elite Four Seasons resort in Miami."

Why It Matters: DeSantis is seen as a prominent contender for the GOP nomination. Although recent election polls have shown that the Florida Governor is trailing behind former President Trump in the race for the GOP nomination, DeSantis is optimistic that Trump’s lead will diminish after he announces his candidacy.

Trump has hurled a series of attacks on DeSantis in recent months. He also called DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” and said the Florida leader “needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available.”

