Former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, defended his actions on Jan. 6 insurrection during CNN's town hall event in New Hampshire.

What Happened: Trump refused to accept that he had lost the 2020 presidential election and, justifying his Jan. 6 actions, said the protesters who descended on Washington that day had "love in their heart," reported CNN.

During the event, Trump was asked if he had any regrets about his actions on Jan. 6, when rioters violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election. The riots occurred after the ex-president gave a speech outside the White House in which he repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"I've never spoken to a crowd as large as this, and that was because they thought the election was rigged. And they were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day," Trump said.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is investigating the former U.S. president’s activities around the 2020 elections. The investigations involve allegations of election fraud, as well as his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, the former president is leading as the potential GOP presidential nominee. A recent poll by ABC News/Washington Post revealed that 44% of the participants would definitely or probably vote for Trump, compared to ​​38% who said they support the incumbent President, Joe Biden.

