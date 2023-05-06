Trump's Former Press Secretary Says Ex-President Will See 'Wide Lead' In Polls Disappear Once DeSantis Joins The Fray

Donald Trump's former press secretary predicted that the ex-president's lead over his other GOP nomination rivals would shrink once Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announces his bid.

What Happened: Kayleigh McEnany, in an interview on "America 180 with David Brody" on Friday, said that the primary debates with the candidates will likely define the Republican nominating process, although it remains uncertain how the primaries will be conducted.

She praised DeSantis for doing "a phenomenal job" as Florida governor. "Polling suggests that President Trump has this wide lead, but I think that once Gov. DeSantis declares, you're going to see that lead tighten," she said, adding that "he hasn't even declared his candidacy yet."

Why It Matters: McEnany’s comments coincide with DeSantis’ anticipated announcement of his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. At a recent news conference at the end of Florida’s legislative session, DeSantis said he would decide "what happens in the future" soon. According to reports, the Florida governor is poised to jump into the presidential fray as soon as mid-May.

DeSantis has also previously said that he believes his ranking in polls against Trump will change after his formal announcement.

Meanwhile, McEnany is set to take Tucker Carlson‘s 8 p.m. ET slot next week. She is the third such interim replacement for the most-watched host on the cable news channel owned by Rupert Murdoch in just three weeks.

