Should I Buy iPhone 14 Or Wait For iPhone 15?

With the iPhone 14 lineup already out and the iPhone 15 set to launch in September this year, Apple Inc AAPL fans face a tough choice: buy now or wait for the new one.

What’s Happening: When investing in a new iPhone, people naturally have questions. They want to know what new features the iPhone 15 will bring that the current iPhone 14 doesn’t. They consider if these added features are worth the wait. The potential price difference and concerns about iPhone 15 availability and supply chain issues also come into play.

It’s no surprise that the decision to buy now or wait depends on personal preferences, needs, and budgets. In this article, we’ll weigh the pros and cons of each option, consider all aspects, and provide the facts to help you make an informed decision about your next iPhone investment.

See Also: Meta Messenger To Vanish From Apple Watch On May 31

iPhone 14: The Ups and Downs

iPhone 14 photos, as shared by Apple at the time of the release.

Apple unveiled its current iPhone series on September 14, 2022. The lineup includes the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (replacing the mini version), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While the basic iPhone 14 models have minimal updates from their predecessors, the high-end series boasts significant improvements. It features a new A16 Bionic chipset, satellite connectivity for emergency SOS service, and a 48-megapixel Camera System.

One exciting feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series is Dynamic Island, which delivers alerts and live activities at the top of the display. The battery life is also impressive, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max offering a runtime of 13 hours and 39 minutes during continuous web surfing over 5G at 150 nits of screen brightness.

The iPhone 14 Pro, with its smaller 3,200 mAh battery inside a smaller 6.1-inch phone, lasted for 10 hours and 13 minutes, according to Tom’s Guide.

Pricing

Model Pricing iPhone 14 $799 iPhone 14 Plus $899 iPhone 14 Pro $999 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1099 Pricing of different iPhone models in the United States, according to Apple’s website.

Is iPhone 15 Worth Waiting For?

What to expect from the iPhone 15? Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring some exciting new features and upgrades. One major change could be the introduction of a periscope lens, offering a 6X optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This upgrade would put Apple’s zoom capabilities on par with those of Samsung phones. However, rumors suggest the feature will only be available on the Pro Max models, excluding the regular iPhone 15 Pro.

The EU mandate to switch from Lightning to USB-C port is also expected to be fulfilled in the iPhone 15 series, bringing faster charging and possibly faster transfer speeds. Currently, Apple’s smartphones come with the proprietary Lightning port, introduced in September 2012.

It was also reported that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to introduce the Dynamic Island feature, previously exclusive to Pro models, to non-Pro models this September.

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will be powered by the world’s first 3nm-based A17 Bionic chip, offering even better performance than the 4nm A16 Bionic. Early leaked benchmark scores seem to support these claims. Additionally, the A17 Bionic chip is said to be 35% more power-efficient, which means better battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is also expected to see some changes, with rounded edges and a possible titanium alloy body that’s lighter and stronger than previous models.

For those considering purchasing an iPhone 14 Pro, it’s worth noting that Apple typically introduces a main chassis design change once every three years. With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this could mean a more comfortable, curved edge and thinner display bezels.

iPhone 15 Release Date and Price

Analysts predict the iPhone 15 series will be released in September 2023, with the Pro models expected to be relatively expensive. Over the weekend, tech analyst Jeff Pu at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities reiterated that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature a rear camera with a three-stacked sensor.

He also speculated that the stacked sensor might encounter yield problems that could delay production. However, it’s important to remember that these are just predictions, and the actual release date and price could differ.

If you’re considering waiting for the iPhone 15, keep in mind that iPhone 14 prices may drop after the iPhone 15 is released. While Apple is known for retaining prices, exceptions can occur. If Apple drops the prices, it could be a good opportunity to save money on a new iPhone, but you’ll have to wait for at least four months.

So, Finally, iPhone 14 or iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring significant upgrades, including support for Dynamic Island on all devices, switching to USB Type-C, and possibly an overhauled design and improved zoom.

Waiting for the new models could save buyers from potential regret, as the package is likely to be significantly better than the current models. However, if you can’t wait and need to upgrade now, it’s best to avoid the non-Pro iPhone 14 models and choose the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max instead.

If you’re using an iPhone 12 or any smartphone that’s at least three years old, upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max should suffice. But if you’re undecided and can wait a few more months, waiting until the iPhone 15 release could be a wise decision.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.