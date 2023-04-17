Will iPhone 15 Launch Result In The Death Of These Old Models?

Are you eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 15? Well, brace yourself for some surprising news as Apple Inc. AAPL may discontinue some of its most popular iPhone models after the upcoming Fall 2023 lineup launch.

What Happened: In September, later this year, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series. While it is too early to guess, the tech giant will likely discontinue some of its older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini, to make way for the new devices, according to Tom’s Guide.

Apple typically discontinues its iPhones after three years. Therefore, iPhone 12 may be dropped and replaced by the iPhone 13.

The same trend may also apply to the Pro models — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may get discontinued after a year of sales. iPhone 14 may continue to be sold, although it could receive a price reduction.

The iPhone 13 mini is expected to be discontinued following the precedent set by Apple’s discontinuation of the iPhone 12 mini after two years of sales.

According to the report, it is difficult to predict what will happen to the iPhone 14 Plus because it is the first of its kind offered by Apple.

Nevertheless, the release of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year may render a third 6.7-inch phone unnecessary.

Why It’s Important: The basic iPhone 15 will reportedly use the M12 material for its OLED display, previously used on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The high-end models will likely feature the A17 Bionic chipset and iPhone 15 Pro Max could introduce the world's thinnest screen bezels.

