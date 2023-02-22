ñol


iPhone 15 To Scrap Lightning Port For USB-C? What Leaked Images Show

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
February 22, 2023 11:26 PM | 1 min read
iPhone 15 To Scrap Lightning Port For USB-C? What Leaked Images Show

A leaker has shared a photo of what they claim is the upcoming Apple Inc AAPL flagship smartphone, iPhone 15, which indicates that the device could be equipped with a USB-C port.

What Happened: The featured iPhone is an “early base” model, according to a tweet from @URedditor, who was described by AppleInsider as an “accurate leaker” in a report

The new device sports a pill-and-hole cutout for the front-facing camera, which Apple labels as “Dynamic Island.”

See Also: Apple's M1 Macs Can Now Run Another OS Natively: What It Means For You

Why It Matters: If the images are accurate, it would denote that the Tim Cook-led company may comply with a European Union mandate requiring mobile devices to support USB-C.

Until now, Apple’s smartphones come with the proprietary Lightning port, which was introduced in September 2012.

It is significant that the leaker said the iPhone 15 base model supports Dynamic Island. Currently only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions support this feature that acts as a shape-changing panel for notifications.

The leaker first shared the images with MacRumors, which said in a report that the upcoming iPhone 15 will retain the iPhone 14-style design and come equipped with an A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 modem.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Watch Ban Ruling Won't Be Vetoed By Biden Administration

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

