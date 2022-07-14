iPhone Expected To Come With Periscope Design Starting 2023: What You Should Know

Telephoto camera of the iPhone would use a periscope design starting 2023, noted Apple, Inc. AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Thursday.

The models that are likely to adopt a periscope include the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be launched in the second half of 2023, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro — both due for launch in the second half of 2024, he added.

The periscope specifications, the analyst noted, are 1/3-inches, 12MP, f/2.8 sensor-shift support, and five to six times optical zoom. The analyst said the iPhone would adopt prism for the first time and it would be the spotlight in the periscope supply chain. Each periscope camera is likely to use two prisms, reflecting light and creating a longer light path for optical zoom, he added.

Related Link: Apple's iPhone 14 Front Camera Upgrade: 7 Suppliers That Stand To Benefit

A periscope lens offers zoom capabilities that are otherwise not possible with a smartphone camera. The current iPhone models have a zoom range of up to 2.5 times. The technology uses a prism or mirror to refract light into the lens sensor to achieve magnification, and the mechanism is built inside the smartphone.

The analyst listed the following companies as iPhone’s periscope supply chain:

CMOS Image Sensor: Sony Group, Inc. SONY

Lens: Largan, either as primary or sole supplier, and Genius as a secondary supplier

Largan, either as primary or sole supplier, and Genius as a secondary supplier Prism: Lante Optics as a single or sole supplier, and Crystal-Optech as a secondary supplier

Lante Optics as a single or sole supplier, and Crystal-Optech as a secondary supplier CMOS Camera Module: LG Innotek

LG Innotek Video Camera Module: LG Innotek as the primary supplier and Jahwa as the secondary supplier

Price Action: Apple closed Wednesday’s session down 0.25% at $145.49, according to Benzinga Pro data.