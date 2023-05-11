International Game Technology To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Duolingo, Inc. DUOL from $109 to $132. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Neutral rating. Duolingo shares rose 0.2% to $148.00 in pre-market trading.

from $109 to $132. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Neutral rating. Duolingo shares rose 0.2% to $148.00 in pre-market trading. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased the price target for WisdomTree, Inc. WT from $7 to $8. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Brown maintained a Market Perform rating. Hain Celestial shares gained 1.7% to $6.68 in pre-market trading.

from $7 to $8. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Brown maintained a Market Perform rating. Hain Celestial shares gained 1.7% to $6.68 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo raised the price target for Ventas, Inc. VTR from $50 to $53. Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Overweight rating. Ventas shares rose 0.7% to $47.35 in pre-market trading.

from $50 to $53. Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Overweight rating. Ventas shares rose 0.7% to $47.35 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities lowered ViewRay, Inc. VRAY price target from $4 to $1. B. Riley Securities analyst Justin Walsh downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. ViewRay shares fell 6.3% to $0.9375 in pre-market trading.

price target from $4 to $1. B. Riley Securities analyst Justin Walsh downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. ViewRay shares fell 6.3% to $0.9375 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC price target from $18 to $15. JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. ProFrac Holding shares fell 2.2% to $10.80 in pre-market trading.

price target from $18 to $15. JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. ProFrac Holding shares fell 2.2% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Warner Music Group Corp. WMG from $38 to $32. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating. Warner Music shares rose 1.8% to close at $26.22 on Wednesday.

from $38 to $32. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating. Warner Music shares rose 1.8% to close at $26.22 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $520 to $535. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $498.99 in pre-market trading.

price target from $520 to $535. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $498.99 in pre-market trading. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology PLC IGT price target from $25 to $31. Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. International Game Technology shares fell 4.1% to close at $25.86 on Wednesday.

price target from $25 to $31. Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. International Game Technology shares fell 4.1% to close at $25.86 on Wednesday. JP Morgan raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT price target from $200 to $204. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 0.4% to close at $176.61 on Wednesday.

price target from $200 to $204. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 0.4% to close at $176.61 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse cut Nutrien Ltd. NTR price target from $70 to $60. Credit Suisse analyst Edlain Rodriguez reiterated an Underperform rating. Nutrien shares fell 7.6% to $58.55 in pre-market trading.

price target from $70 to $60. Credit Suisse analyst Edlain Rodriguez reiterated an Underperform rating. Nutrien shares fell 7.6% to $58.55 in pre-market trading. Truist Securities cut RingCentral, Inc. RNG price target from $55 to $45. Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman maintained a Buy rating. RingCentral shares fell 0.3% to $30.20 in pre-market trading.

Check This Out: Top 5 Industrials Stocks That You May Want To Dump In Q2