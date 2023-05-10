ñol


Why CTI BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 84%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB gained 88.8% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC gained 84.2% to $8.88 in pre-market trading after Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB announced plans to acquire CTI BioPharma in a transaction worth $1.7 billion.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN gained 52.5% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. An Independent Interim Review Committee has recommended Addex Therapeutics' ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) Phase 2 epilepsy study continue after reviewing unblinded data from Part 1 Of Cohort 1.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST surged 32.6% to $18.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and issued strong Q2 guidance.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT jumped 32.5% to $0.5224 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO gained 32.4% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Alto Ingredients recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX gained 22.9% to $0.9558 in pre-market trading. ZeroFox plans for releasing generative AI into its external cybersecurity platform with the preview of FoxGPT.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 20.2% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Tuesday.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares climbed 16.8% to $0.9845 in pre-market trading.
  • Synlogic, Inc. SYBX climbed 9.7% to $0.55 in pre-market trading. Synlogic announced the FDA granted orphan drug designation to SYNB1934 for the treatment of phenylketonuria.

Losers

  • SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU fell 28.3% to $1.39 in pre-market after the company issued regulatory update related to its HDE application for pediatric selective cytopheretic device.
  • Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL fell 25% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 99% on Tuesday.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ fell 22.4% to $0.2090 in pre-market trading after surging 75% on Tuesday.
  • Amplitude, Inc. AMPL shares dropped 18.7% to $9.45 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Cuentas Inc. CUEN shares dropped 18.5% to $5.62 in pre-market trading after climbing around 27% on Tuesday.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO fell 16.4% to $46.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q2 revenue guidance.
  • Airbnb, Inc. ABNB fell 13.8% to $109.73 in pre-market trading after the company issued soft Q2 guidance.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 12.5% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after posting Q1 results.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares fell 12.2% to $0.2501 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Tuesday.
  • Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN fell 9.8% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.

