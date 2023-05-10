Disney Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

The Walt Disney Company DIS is expected to report earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on May 10, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.08 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $21.79 billion.

Disney shares fell 0.8% to close at $102.18 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120 on May 8, 2023. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120 on May 8, 2023. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $130 to $135 on April 18, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $130 to $135 on April 18, 2023. This analyst sees around 32% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 61%. Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $110 to $107 on April 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $110 to $107 on April 14, 2023. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $140 to $130 on April 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $140 to $130 on April 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $145 to $130 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 63%.

