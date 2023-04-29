Pro-DeSantis PAC's New Ad Pitches Florida Governor As Successor To Donald Trump

A super PAC that backs Ron DeSantis’ potential presidential campaign launched a new advertisement positioning the Florida governor as GOP successor to former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The super PAC, Never Back Down – founded by former senior Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli to urge DeSantis to run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election — in a new ad called "Winner," presented DeSantis as the future of the Republican Party.

The advertisement contains statements from DeSantis’ speeches in which he proclaims Florida as a "citadel of freedom" and a place where the concept of being “woke” is nonexistent.

The advertisement displays a collage of three newspaper front pages, with the left-most from Des Moines Register showing a cover featuring a Trump and the headline saying “He’s hired.” The camera subsequently shifts focus towards the other two covers on the right, with one from a Florida-based newspaper, The Naples Daily News, bearing the headline “DeSantis does it,” while the other is from The New York Post, with the headline “DeFuture.”

The video then displays the footage of two individuals installing a “DeSantis 2024” sign on their lawn; the Florida leader says, "Decline is a choice, and freedom is worth fighting for."

The ad ends with a man placing a "DeSantis for President" sticker on top of a "Trump 2016" sticker on his vehicle.

Why It Matters: DeSantis supporters have been encouraging him to make his run official to combat the growing notion that the former U.S. president is the clear favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination. The GOP sources close to DeSantis reportedly suggest the Florida governor is gradually making his way toward running for President and is poised to jump into the presidential fray as soon as mid-May.

Meanwhile, the latest poll showed that Trump was the top pick for 46% of Republican primary voters, while only 31% said they would vote for the Florida governor. DeSantis has argued that his ranking in polls against Trump will change after he formally announces his bid.

