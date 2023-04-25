ElectionGPT? Campaign Video Attacking Biden Uses AI Images

A campaign announcement on Tuesday was one of the most expected and could also be one of the most important ahead of the 2024 election.

The announcement also kicked off an ad campaign that is utilizing artificial intelligence.

What Happened: President Joe Biden announced his official campaign for the 2024 presidential election Tuesday morning.

In a YouTube video, Biden highlighted “personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans.”

Biden also slammed MAGA extremists and efforts being done by others to change items like abortion law and social security benefits.

“Let’s finish the job. I know we can because this is the United States of America and there’s nothing, simply nothing, we cannot do if we do it together,” Biden said.

After the announcement from Biden, a new video has circulated from the Republican National Committee.

The campaign video features a “dystopian vision of the U.S.,” according to The Verge.

The video features artificial intelligence-generated images, which come at a time that the use of AI has been rising, but could present worries ahead of the 2024 election.

A disclaimer does appear in the video that the ad was “built entirely with AI imagery.”

Images in the advertisement include explosions in Taiwan after a Chinese invasion and the military being deployed in America, two items that use AI images to predict what it could look like.

The video also asks questions poking fun at Biden and his past two years in office.

“What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were re-elected? What if international tensions escalate? What if financial systems crumble? What if our border is gone? What if crime worsens?” are among the phrases that appear on screen.

The end of the video features a voiceover that questions, “Who’s in charge here, it feels like the train is coming off the track.”

Why It’s Important: The 2024 election is expected to be a fierce battle between the Republicans and Democrats, with a potential rematch of the 2020 election that saw Biden defeat former President Donald Trump.

The Republican primary could also turn into a heated battle with Trump potentially running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Political action committees supporting both Trump and DeSantis have already launched campaign videos against each other.

DeSantis also previously launched a video that took aim and Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among other topics.

While political videos are only beginning and will ramp up ahead of the 2024 election, the use case of artificial intelligence-generated images this early in the race could allow both sides or a governing body to make rules as to their use.

Many have called for crackdowns on misinformation across social media during election times. AI images and deepfakes could present a whole other problem for content moderation on social media.

Photo: Shutterstock

