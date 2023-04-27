Ron DeSantis is gradually making his way toward running for President and is poised to jump into the presidential fray as soon as mid-May.

What Happened: GOP sources close to DeSantis told NBC News that the Florida governor plans to establish an official exploratory committee in the upcoming months — a small team designed to gauge support within the party for his potential run.

According to sources, his top political adviser, Generra Peck, will likely be his campaign manager.

This came after DeSantis, on a global tour earlier this month, opened up on his presidential bid. Governor said he believes his ranking in polls against Former President Donald Trump will change after he formally announces his bid for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Why It Matters: DeSantis supporters have been encouraging him to make his run official as early as May 11 to combat the growing notion that the former U.S. president is the clear favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination.

The delay in announcement puts DeSantis significantly behind other Republican candidates who are also eyeing a 2024 presidential run. Potential GOP candidacy nominees, including Trump, Nikki Haley, and Tim Scott, are already making progress in garnering support in states that hold early primaries.

