Florida Governor Ron DeSantis believes his ranking in polls against Former President Donald Trump will change after he formally announces his bid for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: DeSantis, who is on a global tour, in response to a media question about him slipping in 2024 polls against Trump, said, “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” reported Insider.

The potential Republican candidate is on a global trip starting from April 24 to April 28. His trip to Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom, is being billed as an international trade mission.

Why It Matters: For several months, the governor of the Sunshine State has been a preferred choice among GOP primary voters, especially after his sweeping victory in the midterms when he was reelected. However, his popularity declined recently after the former president announced his bid for the top U.S. office. According to the Wall Street Journal poll, in December, DeSantis had a 14-point advantage. However, the latest poll showed that Trump was the top pick for 46% of Republican primary voters, while only 31% said they would vote for Florida Governor DeSantis.

Last week, multiple Florida representatives also publicly announced their support for Trump’s presidential campaign. On Monday, the leader of the Republican Party's Senate campaign also endorsed the ex-president for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

