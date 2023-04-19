Businessman turned presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday said he wants to sue the World Economic Forum for naming him “Young Global Leader.”

What Happened: Ramaswamy took to Twitter to express his dismay over WEF’s decision to impose that title on him despite "explicitly" saying "no."

A potential presidential candidate for the 2024 U.S. election said he "fundamentally disagrees" with Geneva-based international non-governmental's "agenda." He added that WEF, without his "consent," named him “Young Global Leader.”

"It's time to hold them accountable for it," he said.

Ramaswamy, who self-labeled himself as one of WEF's top critics, said he never gave them permission to use his photo on their website and told them he didn't want the title. Despite requesting them to take it down, the forum took no action.

"…I could see why they would want me to be affiliated with them but I refuse because we share a fundamentally different worldview. Well, you know what, enough is enough, it turns out they do this to other successful young business leaders too."

In a separate tweet, the potential presidential candidate posted a poll asking his 452,000 followers if he should take them to court.

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy has spoken at several WEF events, including the annual meeting in Davos. In 2019, he co-chaired the WEF’s “Healthy Futures” initiative, which focused on improving access to healthcare and promoting innovation in the sector.

In 2021, the businessman participated in a virtual discussion on the role of technology in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the WEF’s “Davos Agenda” event.

