Barrick Gold To Rally Over 47%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Keybanc raised the price target for Watsco, Inc. WSO from $365 to $380. Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating. Watsco shares gained 8.3% to close at $342.93 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Nokia Oyj NOK from $7 to $6. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating. Nokia shares fell 0.5% to $4.18 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD price target from $26 to $28. Barclays analyst Matthew Murphy maintained an Overweight rating. Barrick Gold shares fell 1% to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut American Express Company AXP price target from $152 to $150. Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Sell rating. American Express shares fell 0.4% to $162.56 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for XPO, Inc. XPO from $35 to $52. JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. XPO shares rose 1.8% to $41.51 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James slashed the price target for The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB from $40 to $36.. Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Williams Companies shares fell 0.8% to close at $29.83 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler slashed Big Lots, Inc BIG price target from $12 to $7. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Big Lots shares fell 5.5% to $9.20 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $245 to $154. Truist Securities analyst William Stein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Tesla shares rose 0.6% to $163.92 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities increased D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI price target from $115 to $130. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained an Outperform rating. D.R. Horton shares rose 5.6% to close at $107.60 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt slashed Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX price target from $75 to $70. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Seagate shares fell 1% to $56.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Accolade, Inc. ACCD price target from $10 to $13. Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Accolade shares rose 1.9% to close at $15.30 on Thursday.
