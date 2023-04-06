As Former President Donald Trump boasted about his "great family" in a long and rebellious speech in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago residence, his wife and daughter were missing from the venue.

What Happened: After pleading not guilty in a hush-money case, Trump, at his Florida residence surrounded by his supporters and family members, gave a defiant speech against his indictment.

Although Trump did mention Ivanka Trump in his rambling speech, Melania Trump was neither mentioned nor seen anywhere.

"I built a great business with my family, a fantastic business," Trump said to his supporters as his family watched from the front row, according to The Guardian.

Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, along with Tiffany Trump – his daughter from his second marriage to Marla Maples – were present at the event. Ivanka and his only child with Melania, Barron, were missing.

"I have a son here who has done a great job, and I have another son here who has done a great job," Trump said, referring to his sons Eric and Donald Jr.

"And Tiffany, and Ivanka. And Barron Trump will be great someday. He is tall, he is tall and he's smart."

"But I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell," he added.

