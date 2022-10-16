Trump's Adult Sons Reportedly Sought Larger Stakes In His Media Company Despite Little Involvement: 'Taking Equity Away From Hard-Working Individuals'

Donald Trump’s adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric reportedly wanted larger stakes in his Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social platform.

Whistleblower Will Wilkerson’s account showed that when TMTG became more legitimate following its floating, Trump’s umbrella company – “Trump Organization” sought more control over how Trump’s likeness would be used, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

It was then that the two adults sons of the former president pressed for larger stakes in the company, although the two had been “almost entirely uninvolved,” it added.

“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” Wilkerson told the Post.

“They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”

The log of conversations among TMTG co-founders showed their discussions about how to keep the Trump family at bay. One advisor reportedly told them that Trump Jr. needed a bedtime story and some love.

TMTG has agreed to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, although the combination has been delayed due to SEC investigation into the deal.

Digital World closed Friday's session at $17.49, down 4.43%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

