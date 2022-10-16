ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Trump's Adult Sons Reportedly Sought Larger Stakes In His Media Company Despite Little Involvement: 'Taking Equity Away From Hard-Working Individuals'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 16, 2022 9:33 PM | 1 min read

Donald Trump’s adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric reportedly wanted larger stakes in his Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social platform.

Whistleblower Will Wilkerson’s account showed that when TMTG became more legitimate following its floating, Trump’s umbrella company – “Trump Organization” sought more control over how Trump’s likeness would be used, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

See Also: How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

It was then that the two adults sons of the former president pressed for larger stakes in the company, although the two had been “almost entirely uninvolved,” it added.

“They were coming in and asking for a handout,” Wilkerson told the Post.

“They had no bearing in this company … and they were taking equity away from hard-working individuals.”

The log of conversations among TMTG co-founders showed their discussions about how to keep the Trump family at bay. One advisor reportedly told them that Trump Jr. needed a bedtime story and some love.

TMTG has agreed to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, although the combination has been delayed due to SEC investigation into the deal.

Digital World closed Friday's session at $17.49, down 4.43%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

See also: How to Invest In SPACs

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpEric TrumpSPACsTMTGTRUTH SocialNewsSocial MediaPoliticsSmall CapMediaGeneral