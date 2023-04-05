Experts believe that Donald Trump's criminal case may drag on and intersect with the 2024 presidential race.

What Happened: The former president — who is one of the presidential candidates for the 2024 elections — is not expected to appear in court for several months as he faces 34 charges of tampering with business records, reported the Washington Post.

The report added that although the judge who is overseeing Trump's criminal case has expressed his desire to handle the matter expeditiously, due to the sluggish nature of the New York court system and Trump’s inclination to seek postponements in legal affairs, experts anticipate it may drag on.

Joe Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers, said he did not expect any significant developments before July. "It's going to be a long time before anything happens," Tacopina said, adding, "We're going to be methodical."

Trump’s lawyers have until August to raise objections to the case against him, which alleges that he made hush money payments to an adult film star before the 2016 presidential election to silence her about a past affair. According to the report, these legal filings may coincide with the first Republican primary debate of the season, which is also slated for August.

According to advisors close to Trump, the former U.S. president is expected to participate in town hall meetings on Thursday. He is also planning to travel to Nashville next week to address the Republican Party’s major donors and will be attending the National Rifle Association’s yearly convention in Indianapolis.

