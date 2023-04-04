Multiple U.S. Secret Service agents are reportedly set to testify as part of a federal inquiry into Former President Donald Trump‘s improper handling of classified documents.

What Happened: Fox News’s Bret Baier on Monday said on Twitter that “multiple” Secret Service agents connected to Trump have been subpoenaed and are “expected to testify before the D.C. grand jury likely on Friday.”

“The grand jury appearances are related to the Special Counsel Jack Smith probe into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago,” Baier tweeted.

Baier did not provide any additional information regarding the potential upcoming statements from the Secret Service but said that these testimonies are slated to occur on April 7.

The former president is under scrutiny for purportedly mishandling confidential materials that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate last year in August.

Earlier this week, Washington Post reported that new evidence suggests that Trump obstructed an investigation into his improper handling of classified documents. The Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have collected new evidence that Trump may have tried to prevent an investigation into classified documents, it said.

Meanwhile, Trump, indicted on Thursday in a different investigation by Manhattan grand jury in New York, denied any wrongdoing in these cases and claimed that they were politically motivated.

