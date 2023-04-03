Trump Arrives In New York, Lawyers Oppose TV Coverage Of Arraignment Citing 'Circus-Like Atmosphere'

Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday aboard his private plane to be arraigned in a case involving the payment of hush money to adult movie actor Stormy Daniels.

What Happened: Trump, the first president to face criminal charges, flew in from West Palm Beach, Florida, into LaGuardia Airport in Queens, reported Reuters.

The former president’s legal team has reportedly been beefed up with the addition of Todd Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, and a white-collar criminal defense lawyer.

Blanche and other lawyers for Trump asked the judge in the Daniels case on Monday not to allow videography, photography and radio coverage of the arraignment, according to the report.

The lawyers said allowing such coverage would “exacerbate an already almost circus-like atmosphere around this case.”

Why It Matters: Trump was indicted last week by a New York Grand Jury in an investigation that centered around the alleged payment of $130,000 to the adult movie actor.

Blanche has previously represented Paul Manafort, the 2016 Chair of Trump’s campaign. He has also been the lawyer for Igor Fruman — an associate of Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — noted Reuters.

Before leaving Florida, Trump called the upcoming arraignment a “WITCH HUNT” on social media. He said he would go to the court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, said there was no specific security threat and urged people to “be on your best behavior,” according to Reuters.

It was reported earlier that the New York Police Department has erected barriers outside Trump Tower.

