Trump's Niece Says Waco Rally A Ploy To Incite 'Violent Chaos' To Escape Justice, Wants An Empty Venue To Welcome Him

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump outlined a unique plan to sabotage her uncle's rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

A Ploy To Escape Punishment? The Waco rally is a ploy to “remind his cult of the infamous 'Waco siege of 1993,' where an anti-government cult battled the FBI,” Mary Trump tweeted on Thursday. Reminding her followers of the scores of deaths that followed, the psychologist said Donald Trump could want "the same violent chaos to rescue him from justice."

The 1993 siege of a Waco compound used by the religious cult group Branch Dravidians lasted for 51 days and ended with the use of tear gas to force the group out of the compound. The building was subsequently engulfed in flames.

The former president is facing the prospect of an arrest in connection with the Manhattan district attorney investigation into the hush money paid to adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

How Will The Rally Be Thwarted? Mary Trump suggested that her uncle's rally could be stopped if Trump's opposition booked the entire venue, which has a capacity for over 50,000 people.

“We can make sure most of the seats are empty when the traitor takes the stage,” she said. “We can no longer fail to hold powerful men accountable for their crimes against our country.”

Sharing a link to Donald Trump’s event, Mary Trump urged her followers to click the link, which would allow them to register up to two tickets using a mobile number for free.

“It may not seem like a big deal, but everybody who does this will make a difference. Trust me,” she tweeted

Photo: Shutterstock