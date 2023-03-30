Former President Donald Trump took a U-turn on Wednesday to shower praises on the Manhattan grand jury that was investigating a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

What Happened: Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, posted, "I have gained such respect for this grand jury, & perhaps even the grand jury system as a whole."

He also added, “The evidence is so overwhelming in my favor."

Praises from Trump came amid reports that his expected indictment over the hush money payment case may be delayed for a month, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

See Also: Joe Biden Is Going To Like These New 2024 Election Poll Numbers — Donald Trump, Not So Much

The report said the scheduled hiatus for the grand jury in the case "would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest." It also added that there was a possibility that Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg could change the grand jury schedule and ask it to convene during planned breaks.

Last week, Trump said on Truth Social that he expects to be arrested in light of the probe.

What Is Trump Being Probed For: Initially, Trump denied having paid his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 hush money to Daniels in 2016 to keep the alleged affair a secret. Later, he admitted to reimbursing his lawyer for that payment on the eve of the 2016 election, but denied any sexual encounter with Daniels and claimed it was not connected to his campaign.

Trump has also claimed that he is the target of political and racial bias from prosecutors. Bragg has been accused of doing the bidding of George Soros, a progressive philanthropist, by Trump and his Republican supporters.

Read Next: Trump Says Kim Jong Un, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey ‘Kissed My A**' In Letters: ‘Now I Only Have Half Of Them…'