Apple Inc. AAPL TV users can now enjoy the ad-supported tier on Netflix Inc. NFLX, making uninterrupted binge-watching possible.

What Happened: Apple TV users can now access Netflix’s Basic tier with Ads, previously unavailable on the device.

The update was spotted by a Reddit user, who said that the latest version (2.3.0) of the Netflix app now supports the ad-supported plan on Apple TV.

The streaming giant also confirmed that the ad-supported tier is now available on tvOS, according to TechCrunch.

While Apple tvOS now supports Netflix’s ad-tier, the plan is yet to become available on Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Sony Group Corp’s SONY PlayStation 3 and the app for Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Windows.

Why It’s Important: Netflix introduced its ad-supported plan with a monthly fee of $6.99 in November last year. The plan came with ads lasting 15 to 30 seconds and an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour.

Subscribers of the Basic with Ads plans can stream from only one device at a time in 720p HD quality — relatively lower quality than the standard plan, which costs $15.49 per month.

However, until now, certain devices, including Apple TV, were incompatible with the ad-supported tier.

