Unlock An Apple TV+ Month For Free By Winning At 'Tetris'

Gamers, get ready to put your skills to the test and win a free one-month trial of Apple Inc.’s AAPL Apple TV+ by playing the classic game of “Tetris.”

What Happened: Apple and PlayStudios have joined forces to offer a free trial of Apple TV+ to players in honor of the launch of “Tetris,” the highly-anticipated movie featuring Taron Egerton, reported Apple.

Players now have the opportunity to exchange their earned points from daily missions and challenges within the Tetris game. They can then trade in 2,000 in-game points and receive a one-month complimentary streaming service trial.

However, this free one-month trial can only be availed by new subscribers and cannot be used by Apple One subscribers. The deadline to redeem this award is June 8.

Users can obtain Tetris for free from the App Store on iPhones and iPads compatible with iOS 11, iPadOS 11, or newer versions.

At present, Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month after a week-long free trial.

Why It’s Important: The upcoming movie “Tetris” tells the true story of “how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation.” The movie was directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink.

It is set to debut on Friday on the streaming platform.

Watch the official trailer here:

