Netflix Inc. NFLX seems to be testing the idea of expanding its gaming service to televisions.

What Happened: App developer Steve Moser uncovered Netflix code and discovered that the streaming giant seems to be planning to expand its video-gamer service beyond smartphones and tablets by bringing it to TV sets for the first time, reported Bloomberg.

The code references games that can be played on TVs, using phones and controllers.

One line of code asks if the smartphone device should be used as a game controller because a game on TV requires one. “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

Why It’s Important: The discoveries within the code of Netflix’s app do not guarantee that the company will implement the TV concept. However, they do suggest that the streaming giant has been experimenting with it internally, the report noted.

In 2021, Netflix initiated its gaming venture on iPhones, iPads and Android devices. While Apple Inc. AAPL requires games to be released individually via the App Store, users can access them through the Netflix apps, albeit with a subscription to the streaming service.

The idea is to supplement Netflix’s content offerings and retain customers as the platform increases its subscription fees, the report stated.

Netflix’s ad-supported plan is available in the U.S. for $6.99 monthly. Netflix Basic subscription without ads is available at $9.99 per month, while Netflix Standard without ads will cost users $15.49 per month.

