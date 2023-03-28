U.S. President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, criticized his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus.

What Happened: Biden dubbed Putin’s plan to deploy nukes in neighboring country as “dangerous” and "worrisome."

"What I've talking to you guys about for the last year: This is dangerous kind of talk he uses, and it's worrisome," Biden said in response to a question by a reporter on Putin's plan announced on Saturday.

The Russian leader over the weekend said he was ordering the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in response to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe.

"There is nothing unusual here either: firstly, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries," Putin told state television.

The Kremlin's plan was denounced by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the U.S., who said they had seen no sign of Russia actually moving nuclear weaponry.

