Putin's Russia Fires Supersonic Cruise Missiles On Mock Enemy Warship In Sea Of Japan

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 28, 2023 12:43 AM | 1 min read
Putin's Russia Fires Supersonic Cruise Missiles On Mock Enemy Warship In Sea Of Japan

The Russian Defense Ministry said Vladimir Putin's army test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

What Happened: Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia on Tuesday said two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers away.

Two Moskit cruise missiles successfully hit the target, the ministry said in a statement.

The Moskit, also known as the SS-N-22 Sunburn according to NATO, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

Moscow said the military test took place in the Sea of Japan, sharing limited information.

The missile test comes a week after two Russian strategic bomber planes — capable of carrying nuclear weapons — flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours in what Russia said was a “planned flight.”

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

