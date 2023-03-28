The Russian Defense Ministry said Vladimir Putin's army test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

What Happened: Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia on Tuesday said two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers away.

Two Moskit cruise missiles successfully hit the target, the ministry said in a statement.

See Also: US To Reportedly Deploy Newer Jets To Asia, Europe To Take On Xi Jinping And Putin

The Moskit, also known as the SS-N-22 Sunburn according to NATO, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

Moscow said the military test took place in the Sea of Japan, sharing limited information.

The missile test comes a week after two Russian strategic bomber planes — capable of carrying nuclear weapons — flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours in what Russia said was a “planned flight.”

Read Next: Xi-Putin Alliance ‘Marriage Of Convenience,' Says Blinken