Putin Meeting Belarus Ally Lukashenko Prompts Ukraine To Prepare For 'All Possible' Defense Scenarios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was "preparing for all possible defense scenarios" as the Russian leader prepares to meet his longtime war ally Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, after a meeting with his top military command, in his nightly speech, said protecting Ukraine’s borders was a “constant priority” and his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and Belarus.

"The border was also discussed in detail at the Staff. Protection of the border with both Russia and Belarus is also a constant priority," he said.

“We are preparing for all possible defense scenarios,” adding that whatever Belarus' Lukashenko might be persuaded to do for Putin, “this will not help them, just like all the other sick ideas in this war against Ukraine and Ukrainians.”

This came after Minsk announced that Vladimir Putin would be making his first visit to Belarus in more than three years to meet his ally Lukashenko amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The two leaders would hold talks on security issues and “joint measures to respond to emerging challenges,” Belarus presidential office said in a statement.

Kyiv, for months, has warned that Belarus could join Putin's forces and serve as a launching pad for a new attack to form a second front in the war. Minsk had also allowed the Russian army to cross into Ukraine from Belarus in their failed attempt to seize Kyiv at the start of the war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported several explosions on Monday in Kyiv as the latest attack by Russia on the war-torn nation's capital continued.

