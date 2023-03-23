U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping's alliance and dubbed it as a "marriage of convenience."

What Happened: Blinken, at the end of Xi's state visit to Russia, said, "In part as a result of having this very different worldview than we do, they have a marriage of convenience," reported Aljazeera.

"I'm not sure if it's conviction," Blinken told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

According to Blinken, Russia is "very much the junior partner" in the relationship. He noted that Beijing had so far declined to provide weapons to Putin for his war in Ukraine.

"As we speak today, we have not seen them cross that line," Blinken said.

He added that although Xi hoped to replace the Washington-led international order with his country's own "illiberal" vision, Putin's Russia did not appear to have a coherent ideology apart from "world disorder".

The comments came after the Chinese leader told Putin in a video that there are changes the "likes of which we haven't seen for 100 years" and that they both are "driving these changes together."

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the U.S. for the Putin-Xi alliance. Trump said, "President Xi's statement to President Putin, caught on hot mic, was maybe a low point, in history, for the USA!"

