Trump Says Stormy Daniels Case Is Dead, Says There Is 'No Evidence At All'

Donald Trump asserted over the weekend on social media that the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him is dead and that there is “no evidence at all.”

What Happened: The former president made his remarks on Truth Social while taking a dig at Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, who testified against Trump in the Stormy Daniels matter.

“The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt against me is [dead], no evidence at all, & it has been conclusively proven that I did nothing wrong!”

Trump said, “The evidence against their ‘Star’ witness, however, is overwhelming. An already disbarred lawyer & convicted Felon, the only question left is will the D.A.s Office sue him for lying & fraud. They should!’

Why It Matters: The former U.S. leader also said after addressing a rally in Waco, Texas that the case against him had been dropped. He told NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, “I think they’ve already dropped the case. From what I understand, I think it’s been dropped.”

Trump also addressed his comments on the possible “death and destruction” that would follow were he to be indicted by saying that while he doesn’t like violence “a lot of people are upset.”

Earlier in the month, Trump said he expected to be arrested in the Daniels case — a matter related to the payment of hush money to the porn actor ahead of the 2016 presidential elections. He called upon his supporters to protest on Truth Social.

