Trump Warns Of 'Death And Destruction' If Charged In Hush Money Probe

Former President Donald Trump has warned of potential "death & destruction" if he faces criminal charges in the hush money payment probe.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump asked how a former president could be charged with a crime given that "potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?"

The controversial figure attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other state and federal prosecutors who are investigating him in Washington, D.C. and Georgia.

Bragg is currently looking into a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that Trump's then lawyer Michael Cohen made shortly before the 2016 presidential election. The investigation involves a $130,000 payment Cohen admitted to paying Daniels.

In response, Trump has called Bragg racist and "an animal," linking him to Democratic political donor George Soros.

"Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath," Trump said of the district attorney on Truth Social.

Bragg, however, has maintained that he will not tolerate any intimidation from Trump or his political supporters

Read Also: Trump's Legal Woes Deepen As Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape To Sue For Sexual Battery

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," the district attorney said, according to Politico.

"Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment," Bragg added.

Last week, Trump said he expected to be arrested in the investigation.

The embattled businessman-turned-president, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency again in 2024, called for protests ahead of a possible indictment. He added that he would continue campaigning even if he were charged with a crime.

Read Next: 'Orange Jesus' Trump Put Above The Law By Republicans, Says Liz Cheney: 'As If He Were King'

Photo: Shutterstock