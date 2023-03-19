After Trump Calls For Protests Over Possible Arrest, Manhattan DA Warns Against Intimidation

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent an email to his staff after former President Donald Trump said on social media he expected to be arrested in a probe related to hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

What Happened: Bragg said in the email that his office will not “tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” reported Politico.

He said his office was coordinating with the New York City Police Department and with the court to “ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

Trump called on his supporters to “protest, take our nation back” in the Truth Social post.

Why It Matters: The DA said his office would “continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate,” reported Politico.

The email reportedly did not name Trump but only alluded to “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”

On Saturday Trump had said on Truth Social that a “leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

