NVIDIA To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD from $13 to $20. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Warner Bros. Discovery shares gained 4.4% to close at $14.16 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Sterling Bancorp, Inc. SBT from $6.75 to $6. Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Sterling Bancorp shares surged 16.8% to close at $5.28 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for LivePerson, Inc. LPSN from $8 to $5. Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. LivePerson shares fell 1.7% to $4.06 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Nkarta, Inc. NKTX price target from $34 to $30. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar maintained a Buy rating. Nkarta shares fell 1.1% to close at $3.75 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $240 to $280. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating. FedEx shares rose 11.6% to $227.72 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Brunswick Corporation BC from $105 to $94. Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Brunswick shares rose 0.2% to close at $80.29 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $133 to $138. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. NIKE shares fell 0.5% to $120.02 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Liquidia Corporation LQDA price target from $16 to $18. Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating. Liquidia shares jumped 15.3% to close at $7.33 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $255 to $304. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NVIDIA shares rose 5.4% to close at $255.41 on Thursday.
- Baird cut Titan Machinery Inc. TITN price target from $40 to $30. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Neutral rating. Titan Machinery shares fell 19.5% to close at $31.86 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM price target $142 to $140. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 1.1% to close at $119.95 on Thursday.
