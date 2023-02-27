Former President Donald Trump's plan to end Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine drew massive flak from critics.

What Happened: Trump, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a radio conversation, suggested that the solution to end the war would be to "get people in a room" and "knock heads."

"The saddest part about the war is that this is a war that should've never happened, right, okay?" Trump said, adding, “So now it happened. Now you have to get people in a room. You have to knock heads and you have to get it done."

"That would mean saying things to Putin and saying things to (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy that they're not gonna want to hear and getting them into a room and getting it done."

Critics were quick to point out Trump's "simply hilarious" plan, with attorney and activist Ron Filipkowski sharing the audio clip on Twitter, said "Trump finally reveals his secret plan to end the war."

Replying to Filipkowski, a Twitter user who goes by the name @BenMcCroryFBI said, "The idea of Trump saying anything to Putin that Putin doesn't want to hear is simply hilarious."

"As for what to say to Zelenskyy, I don't think ‘hey, you got to stop defending your country and give Putin what he wants' is going to cut it. Putin can end the war he started," the user said.

"This is brilliant," another user, @didoment, tweeted.

"So nuanced and savvy. Why hasn't anyone thought of this?"

Trump has repeatedly offered to end the war. In January, he said he could end Putin’s unprecedented war in Ukraine "within 24 hours."

