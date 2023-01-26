India and Pakistan were too close to nuking each other during former president Donald Trump's tenure in the White House.

What Happened: Former Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo, in his new book, "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love," wrote that both countries believed that the other side was preparing to use nuclear weapons in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, reported Hindustan Times.

Pompeo added that the U.S. had to "convince each side that the other was not preparing for nuclear war."

​​"I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019. The truth is, I don't know precisely the answer either; I just know it was too close," he added.

India and Pakistan made no official comments on Pompeo's revelations in his book.

However, the former Secretary of State calling India's former External Affairs Minister “goofball” draw massive criticism from the country.

Commenting on Pompeo’s claims, S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, told PTI, “I have seen a passage in Secretary Pompeo’s book referring to Smt Sushma Swaraj ji. I always held her in great esteem and had an exceptionally close and warm relationship with her. I deplore the disrespectful colloquialism used for her.”

