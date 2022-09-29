Trump Offers To Lead Delegation To Broker Peace With Putin: 'The Entire World Is At Stake'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier suggested that the Russia-Ukraine war could result in Word War 3, has now signaled that he wants to lead a delegation to negotiate peace between the two nations.

What Happened: Trump, in several posts on his social media platform Truth Social pointed out various leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines that led to gas bubbles rushing to the Baltic Sea surface. He also offered suggestions on what could be his contribution to the situation.

In his first post, Trump claimed the pipeline had been sabotaged and it "could lead to major escalation, or War!" He then suggested that "U.S. 'Leadership' should remain 'cool, calm, and dry' on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines. This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet."

He also reiterated his previous claim that Russia would have never invaded Ukraine had he been the president.

"Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW," the former president wrote, as he added that "both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???"

Earlier, in an interview with India's NDTV, when asked what he would have done differently to help Ukraine during its war with Russia , Trump said, “Absolutely nothing, because it was understood that you're not going into Ukraine. We wouldn't have had to do anything.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to annex a large chunk of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory after his mouthpieces declared victory in a series of UN-condemned “referendums.”

