Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, ordered the formation of a new volunteer territorial defense on Monday.

What Happened: Lukashenko said the formation of a territorial defense force will ensure everyone knows how to “handle weapons” and keep public order in peacetime.

“The situation is not easy. I have said more than once: every man – and not only a man – should be able to at least handle weapons,” the Belarusian president said at the meeting of his Security Council, reported Reuters.

“At least in order to protect his family, if needed, his home, his own piece of land and – if necessary – his country.”

“In case of an act of aggression, the response will be fast, harsh and appropriate,” Lukashenko said, adding that the “experience” in Ukraine necessitates additional defense.

According to Viktor Khrenin, the Belarusian Defence Minister, the territorial defense force will have 100,000-150,000 volunteers or more if needed. The paramilitary formation will be ideally in every village and town, Khrenin said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has often expressed concerns that Belarus could join Putin’s forces and serve as a launching pad for a new attack. Minsk had also allowed the Russian army to cross into Ukraine from Belarus in their failed attempt to seize Kyiv at the start of the war.

Although, the Belarusian president has emphasized that he would “remain together with fraternal Russia,” Misk has always said that its army would fight only if Belarus was attacked.

