Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are facing “extraordinarily significant” losses near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address on Sunday, said, “The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia.”

“The more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas — in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna — the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine’s victory,” Zelenskyy added.

In an interview published on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would maintain its months-long defense in Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives. He told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera that no one can change Russia’s “attitude” and Vladimir Putin has decided on “rebuilding the old Soviet empire.”

The Bakhmut region had a pre-war population of 70,000 but according to Ukrainian officials, fewer than 5,000 civilians are now estimated to remain.

“Of course, military issues and intelligence details are not something you can share with everyone,” Zelenskyy said, and added, “But I want our people to have predictability right now. And a sense that Ukraine is moving towards its goals.”

