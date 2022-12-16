Putin To Discuss 'Security Issues' With Russian War Ally Belarus' President Lukashenko In Monday Meeting

Vladimir Putin is set to meet his war ally, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

What Happened: The Russian President will be making his first visit to Belarus in more than three years to meet Lukashenko. The two leaders would hold talks on security issues and "joint measures to respond to emerging challenges," Belarus presidential office said in a statement.

The statement added that the "presidents will also give priority to security issues and exchange views on the situation in the region and the world” but did not mention Ukraine.

However, the Kremlin hasn't yet confirmed Putin's first trip to Belarus since June 2019.

Lukashenko has openly supported Russia’s war in Ukraine. He allowed Putin's army to cross into Ukraine from Belarus in their failed attempt to seize Kyiv at the start of the war. The U.S. and the E.U. have also sanctioned his regime for aiding Putin's war in Ukraine.

Belarus deployed troops alongside Russian forces near Ukraine in October. Lukashenko said this was in response to a clear threat Kyiv and its backers in the West pose to his country.

In July, the president of Belarus faced a prospect of a revolt against him by his military for siding with Putin in the Ukraine war. After the Belarusian leader said he would “remain together with fraternal Russia,” his military officer class warned him against sending Belarusian soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

