ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Blue Apron Shares Are Trading Lower By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 7:43 AM | 3 min read
Why Blue Apron Shares Are Trading Lower By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares rose 52.5% to $0.7050 in pre-market trading after jumping over 72% on Friday.
  • EBET, Inc. EBET rose 31.7% to $0.7748 in pre-market trading. EBET recently announced closing of approximately $6.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Expion360 Inc. XPON shares rose 15.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. Expion360 shares jumped over 55% on Friday after the company announced it has been selected by Cube Series as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a ultra-lightweight foldable campler.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO shares rose 15.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Friday.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 10.7% to $0.2081 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Friday.
  • Energous Corporation WATT rose 7.8% to $0.8629 in pre-market trading. Energous said on January 20 that it received notice from Nasdaq that the company has not been in compliance with minimum bid price requirement.
  • Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO rose 7.5% to $20.05 in pre-market trading. Millicom International posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday.
  • Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 6.7% to $0.20 in pre-market trading. Humanigen, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.23 per share.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL rose 5.6% to $5.20 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
  • Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 5.5% to $0.2099 in pre-market trading after dropping around 6% on Friday.

Losers

  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE fell 22.3% to $0.7301 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Scilex acquired rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB in the US and Canada for the acute treatment of migraine.
  • Forza X1, Inc. FRZA shares fell 21.2% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Friday. The company recently issued an update on progress of factory.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN shares dropped 12.2% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. Blue Apron filed at-the-market equity offering program.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT fell 11.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology recently reported on findings from a team of scientists that its LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, caused effective cancer cell killing.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB shares fell 8.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. Yunhong CTI said on January 28, that it entered into exclusive distribution agreement with fair to sale & market development of balloons with biodegradable features in the U.S.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST fell 7.8% to $0.28 in pre-market trading. Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings recently signed a share exchange agreement.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR fell 7.1% to $1.30 in pre-market. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Calyxt, Inc. CLXT fell 6.8% to $0.3339 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. Calyxt, last month, agreed to merge with Cibus in an all-stock transaction to create a company focused on agriculture-based gene editing and establish facilities for trait development and next-generation plant breeding.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited GENE fell 6.2% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Friday.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 4.6% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Friday. WeTrade recently said it is prepared to conduct research on the use of ChatGPT style technologies and launch a 'DEMO product similar to ChatGPT'

Now Read This: TreeHouse Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved