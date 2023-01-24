Amazon To Rally Over 28%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

- Citigroup raised the price target for AT&T Inc. T from $20 to $22. Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating. AT&T shares fell 1% to $18.91 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted the price target for Danaher Corporation DHR from $315 to $321. Baird analyst Catherine Schulte maintained an Outperform rating. Danaher shares gained 0.3% to $277.80 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler increased the price target for Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR from $118 to $130. Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Inter Parfums shares rose 0.7% to close at $113.79 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Omnicell, Inc. OMCL from $71 to $65. Wells Fargo analyst Stan Berenshteyn maintained an Overweight rating. Omnicell shares gained 3.2% to close at $57.81 on Monday.
- Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO price target from $570 to $630. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.8% to $600.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $95 to $80. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. AMD shares fell 2.2% to $74.82 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $140 to $125. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Amazon shares fell 0.4% to $97.17 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO price target from $20 to $11. JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Allogene Therapeutics shares gained 7.4% to $7.37 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel boosted Xylem Inc. XYL price target from $115 to $124. Stifel analyst Nathan Jones upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Xylem shares rose 1.1% to $102.51 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO price target from $8.5 to $11. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating on the stock. Sumo Logic shares rose 2.8% to $10.15 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lowered Sealed Air Corporation SEE price target from $65 to $59. UBS analyst Joshua Spector downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Sealed Air shares fell 1.5% to $52.99 in pre-market trading.
