Both Trump And Biden Acted Inappropriately: New Poll Shows Americans Agree On This Issue

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump, while both having led the country, have something else in common – sticky fingers and an apparent nostalgia for classified documents, and Americans agree it’s inappropriate.

Although more Americans believe Trump’s mishandling of classified documents was more severe, with 77% of those polled calling the behavior inappropriate, 64% feel Biden's similar behavior with classified files was also inappropriate, according to a January poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos.

Disapproval over the presidents’ actions differed depending on respondents’ party affiliation, with Republicans believing Biden’s actions were more reprehensible and Democrats feeling Trump’s actions were more severe.

Just 47% of Republicans feel Trump’s handling of classified documents was inappropriate, compared to 95% of Democrats. 83% of independents believe the behavior was not appropriate.

In the case of Biden’s mishandling of files, 38% of Democrats, compared to 89% of Republicans, feel the president’s actions were inappropriate (66% of independents agree).

The Backdrop

Both Biden and Trump have had their private offices and personal properties searched by the FBI, where classified documents were discovered, and are now facing special counsel investigations by the Department of Justice. Legally, the files are to be kept at the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

While there are marked differences in each case, because Biden is reportedly cooperating with the FBI while Trump is accused of obstruction of justice in the case against him, both are under investigation.

Last August, the FBI conducted a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and found more than 20 boxes containing classified material, with some sets marked as top secret. Some of the top-secret files contained highly sensitive intelligence about Iran’s missile program, as well as secret intelligence work directed at China, according to a report.

On top of the security breach, Trump’s team allegedly made false claims about the documents to investigators and left out important details, which obstructed the investigation.

Earlier this month, Biden’s lawyers discovered classified documents amongst personal items at a private office in Washington, which Biden claimed he was “surprised” to hear about, according to a report.

On Sunday, the search for classified material at Biden’s private addresses began, and Justice Department officials found more classified documents, this time at the president’s Delaware estate.

Originally published Jan. 22, 2023.

Photo: Courtesy of Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore on flickr