The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation searched a think tank linked to President Joe Biden after classified documents were found at his private office at the organization in mid-November by his aides.

What Happened: The FBI search of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was conducted with the cooperation of Biden’s representatives and a search warrant was not sought, reported CBS News, citing people familiar with the matter.

The search by the federal agency was not previously disclosed by the White House, Biden’s personal lawyers, or the Department of Justice, according to the report.

Why It Matters: In August last year, former President Donald Trump said that the FBI was raiding his Palm Beach, Florida home Mar-a-Lago. A subsequent affidavit disclosed that 15 boxes of documents were recovered from the estate.

After the discovery of classified documents from Biden’s private office, secret papers were also found at his Delaware home by the Justice Department.

The FBI had searched the Delaware home at the invitation of Biden’s lawyers, according to CBS News.

Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence’s lawyer also discovered classified documents at the former leader’s Indiana home last week.

There is no clarity if the FBI searched Pence’s home. The National Archives has asked the last six administrations up to Ronald Reagan to check for classified or presidential records in their possession, according to CBS News.

Read Next: Trump's Role In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case Reportedly Being Heard By Grand Jury