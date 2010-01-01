Melanie Schaffer

Benzinga Editor

About
Melanie Schaffer is a staff writer at Benzinga. She holds a B.A. from the University of Waterloo and a B.Ed from Western University. Melanie has been active in the stock market and crypto sector for a decade. She specializes in technical analysis ...
Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Strength Compared To Bitcoin While All Regain Key Indicator: Weekend Trends
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was consolidating during Friday’s 24-hour trading session after the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index report showed core PCE for August cooled to its
NVIDIA Stock Pops Higher Following Inflation Data: The Bull, Bear Case For The Chipmaker
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was popping up about 2% at one point Friday, in tandem with the general market, after core Personal Consumption Expenditure data cooled to its
Palantir Climbs Higher Following $250M Government Contract: The Bull, Bear Case
Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) continued its ascent higher on Thursday after being boosted on Wednesday by news the company was awarded a $250 million contract from the U.S.
Coinbase Pumps Higher Following Bitcoin, Ethereum: The Bull, Bear Case
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was rising about 5% on Thursday boosted by a statement from the U.S.
Shiba Inu Lies Low With Dogecoin On Decreasing Volume: Here&#39;s What Bulls Want To See
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was falling slightly during Wednesday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) amid continued fears about stubborn inflation, high interest rates and
Cathie Wood-Led ARKK Falls Under Key Bellwether, Reaches Oversold Territory: This ETF Offers A 200% Return On A Bounce
Cathie Wood-led ARKK Innovation ETF (ARCA: ARKK) was popping up slightly higher on Wednesday but trading within an inside bar pattern to consolidate.
Disney Stock Continues To Fade Alongside Battle With DeSantis, Economic Worries
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was falling slightly lower on Tuesday, in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 ticking over 1% lower amid the continued fallout from last week’s Federal Reserve meeting, which sparked an uptick in
AMC Stock Attempts To Break Higher Amid Writer&#39;s Strike Deal, Falls On Low Volume: The Bull, Bear Case
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) popped up about 2% at one point on Tuesday, despite the general market continuing to suffer the fallout of the September Federal Reserve meeting, which raised concerns about
Canopy Growth Stock Blazes Higher Amid Wild Volatility In Cannabis Sector: The Bull, Bear Case
Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) surged about 20% higher at one point Monday, rebounding from a 50% drop between Sept. 15 and Sept.
Nvidia Pops Higher Within Bear Flag Pattern: Is The Chipmaker Heading Below $400?
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was popping up slightly higher Monday after the company hinted at DLSS 10 delivering full neural rendering.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Trade Muted In Wake Of Fed Decision: A Look At The Crypto&#39;s Into The Weekend
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading mostly flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in the wake of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank applied
Tides Turn Against Putin As Key Russian Naval Headquarters Goes Up In Flames: Zelenskyy Amplifies Counteroffensive A Day After Meeting With Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters was engulfed in flames Friday, less than a month after retired U.S.
Tesla Reverses Course But Signals The Local Bottom May Be In: The Bull, Bear Case For The EV Giant
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was falling slightly on Friday, testing the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support after Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest disposed of $15.94 million
Advanced Micro Devices Drops Near Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) was falling lower Thursday, in tandem with the general market, which was continuing to suffer a bearish reaction to the Federal Reserve’s
Shiba Inu Drops To Floor Of Rising Channel, Attempts To Jump: The Bull, Bear Case
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was dropping over 2% Thursday, in tandem with the crypto sector and the general stock market, which saw Bitcoin and the S&P 500 losing 2% and 1%, respectively, following a hawkish
Nvidia Consolidates As Fed Decides On Rates, Settles Into Inside Bar Pattern: The Bull, Bear Case
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was trading slightly lower on Wednesday in tandem with the general market amid reports indicating that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scaling down its orders for
Are Uranium ETFs The Next Super Growth Industry? One Analyst Is Excited
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA: URNM) was shooting over 2% higher on Wednesday after opening flat with an inside bar pattern.
Fetterman Claps Back At DeSantis After Senate Relaxes Dress Code: &#39;I Dress Like He Campaigns&#39;
While former President Donald Trump may be contemplating whether he’ll be wearing an orange jumpsuit in the wake of his numerous criminal trials, Pennsylvania Sen.
Gold Rises, Stocks Fall Ahead of Fed&#39;s Decision On Interest Rates: This 2X ETF Tracks Gold Miners And Is Poised For A Break Out
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE: NUGT) was sliding over 2% Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its monthly meeting, where the Bank of America expects the central bank
Virgin Galactic Forms Reversal Signal As The Stock Reaches Oversold Territory
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) rocketed over 10% higher at one point on Thursday before falling to near flat.

